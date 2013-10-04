FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says further cuts needed to curb deficit
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 4, 2013 / 8:14 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Spain says further cuts needed to curb deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Central Bank Governor Luis Maria Linde (R) looks on as he sits next to his French counterpart Christian Noyer before a conference in Madrid November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Friday the government would need to make further adjustments to bring the public deficit in line with European targets, and warned it would be difficult in a climate of slow economic recovery.

In a speech to the parliamentary budget committee on Friday morning, Linde used cautious language to forecast the end of Spain’s second recession since an economic crisis began five years ago. The economy is expected to have expanded slightly in the July-September period after two years of contraction.

“It is not unjustified to affirm that the Spanish economy seems to be getting over the second recession of this prolonged crisis,” he said in the written copy of the speech distributed by the Bank of Spain.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Clare Kane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.