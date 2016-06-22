FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's acting PM sees 2016 growth of over 3 percent regardless of Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Spain's acting PM sees 2016 growth of over 3 percent regardless of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of a cargo terminal at the Port of Barcelona, in this October 23, 2013 file photo.Albert Gea/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's economy could expand by more than 3 percent this year, above the government's official forecast and regardless of the result of Britain's vote on leaving the European Union, acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.

A win for anti-austerity party Unidos Podemos (Together We Can) in the Parliamentary election on Sunday however could hurt the country's growth possibilities, he reiterated.

"I believe we'll grow, if they don't do anything stupid (in the elections), by more than 3 percent, regardless of the result of the British referendum," Rajoy said in an radio interview.

The government's official growth forecast for this year is 2.7 percent from a year earlier after 3.2 percent in 2015.

Reporting by Paul Day and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.