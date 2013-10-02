FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's September jobless rises by 0.5 percent m/m to 4.7 million
#Business News
October 2, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's September jobless rises by 0.5 percent m/m to 4.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of registered jobless in Spain rose by 0.5 percent in September from a month earlier, or by 25,572 people, leaving 4.7 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Wednesday.

Monthly registered jobless data from the Labour Ministry compares to the National Statistics Institute quarterly unemployment survey, considered a better guide to the total number of people out of work, of 26.3 percent in the second quarter.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Clare Kane

