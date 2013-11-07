Spain industrial output grows for the first time 30 months in September

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s industrial output grew for the first time since February 2011 in September, official data showed on Thursday, supporting preliminary data which has showed the economy emerged from recession in the third quarter.

Calendar-adjusted output rose by a surprise 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, the National Statistics Institute showed, beating expectations of a 1.5 percent contraction.

In August output fell 2.1 percent, below a preliminary reading for a 2 percent drop.