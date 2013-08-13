FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain July consumer prices rise 1.8 percent year on year
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 13, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

Spain July consumer prices rise 1.8 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man window shops as a worker changes the price tags of clothing items at a store in Madrid July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in July according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Tuesday, compared to 2.1 percent in June and in line with a Reuters forecast.

Annual inflation pressures eased in July from a month earlier due to lower price rises for medicine, housing and transport this year compared to increases registered in the same month in 2012, the statistics institute said.

Spanish European Union-harmonized prices rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.2 percent in June and also in line with the Reuters forecast.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.7 percent year on year, compared to a reading of 2.0 percent a month earlier.

Reporting by Paul Day, Editing by Tomas Cobos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.