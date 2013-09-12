FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain August final CPI 1.5 percent vs. 1.8 percent in July
#Business News
September 12, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Spain August final CPI 1.5 percent vs. 1.8 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man shops at a butcher's store in a local market in Madrid September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in August according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Thursday, compared to 1.8 percent in July and a Reuters forecast of 1.5 percent.

Spanish European Union-harmonized prices rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, down from 1.9 percent in July and in line with the Reuters forecast.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.6 percent year on year, compared to a reading of 1.7 percent a month earlier.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Fiona Ortiz

