Spain inflation near zero, retail sales still falling

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish inflation fell to the lowest in almost four years in September as the effect of last year’s sales tax hike faded, but other numbers showed there was no sign of an improvement in the consumer mood.

Spain’s national consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed, while August retail sales fell 4.5 percent year on year, the 38th consecutive drop.

EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a Reuters forecast of 0.9 percent and previous reading of 1.6 percent.

“The fall in inflation makes sense given the VAT hike last year ... I think price rises will remain low but without any risk of deflation,” said Nicolas Lopez, analyst at Madrid brokerage M&G Valores.

Spain climbed out of a two-year recession in the third quarter, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said earlier this week, but the recovery is expected to be weak with a quarter of workers unemployed and budget austerity still eating away at growth.

Spain is expected to move away from tough spending cuts in its 2014 budget, due to be passed to Parliament on Friday, relying instead on lower borrowing costs and momentum from previous reforms to achieve fiscal targets.