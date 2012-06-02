Euro zone to fix structural problems soon : Spain PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday said he had strong reasons to believe the euro zone monetary union would soon fix its structural problems.
“It is urgent to resolve Spain’s problems but it is just as urgent to resolve the problems of the monetary union,” Rajoy said at an event in Sitges, in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.
“These problems of the monetary union, I have strong reasons to affirm that they will start to be resolved soon,” he added without giving any detail.
