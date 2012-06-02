FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone to fix structural problems soon : Spain PM
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone to fix structural problems soon : Spain PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a news conference at his Popular Party (PP) headquarters in Madrid May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday said he had strong reasons to believe the euro zone monetary union would soon fix its structural problems.

“It is urgent to resolve Spain’s problems but it is just as urgent to resolve the problems of the monetary union,” Rajoy said at an event in Sitges, in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

“These problems of the monetary union, I have strong reasons to affirm that they will start to be resolved soon,” he added without giving any detail.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.