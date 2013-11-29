FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says raises outlook on Spain to stable from negative, affirms BBB-/A-3
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

S&P says raises outlook on Spain to stable from negative, affirms BBB-/A-3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People take part in a protest against austerity measures of the government in central Barcelona November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s says it has revised its outlook on Spain to stable from negative and affirms their ‘BBB-/A-3’ long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

The credit ratings agency said Spain’s external position is improving as economic growth gradually resumes.

“In addition, other credit metrics are stabilizing, in our view, due to budgetary and structural reforms, coupled with supportive eurozone policies,” S&P said in a statement.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.