S&P says raises outlook on Spain to stable from negative, affirms BBB-/A-3

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s says it has revised its outlook on Spain to stable from negative and affirms their ‘BBB-/A-3’ long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

The credit ratings agency said Spain’s external position is improving as economic growth gradually resumes.

“In addition, other credit metrics are stabilizing, in our view, due to budgetary and structural reforms, coupled with supportive eurozone policies,” S&P said in a statement.