FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain could intervene in overspending regions by May: source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Spain could intervene in overspending regions by May: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s central government could intervene in the finances of overspending regional authorities as soon as May, a government source said on Monday.

Spain missed its public deficit target by a wide margin in 2011 largely due to regional overspending which the conservative government has said it will punish if not brought under control.

Spain’s 17-autonomous regions must slash their public deficits to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from 2.9 percent of GDP last year.

The lower house of Parliament passed a law last week giving the central government powers to sanction autonomous regions which are not meeting the strict budget targets.

Reporting By Nigel Davies; Writing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.