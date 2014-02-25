EU sees Spain's economy growing one percent in 2014, paper says

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy greets the crowd during the opening ceremony of a new line of the Ankara Metro in Ankara February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MADRID (Reuters) - The European Commission has raised its forecast for 2014 Spanish economic growth to 1 percent, but sees the country failing to rein in its high fiscal deficit even after being given more time by Brussels, El Pais reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited a draft of updated economic forecasts the commission is due to publish later on Tuesday. It had previously seen Spain’s economy expanding 0.5 percent this year.

According to El Pais, the EU executive forecasts Spain’s national fiscal deficit will reach 5.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2014, well above the target of 4.5 percent agreed last year.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy made massive spending cuts in 2012, but since then has banked on a return to economic growth to boost tax revenue and plug the budget gap.

The commission is due to publish its winter economic forecasts for all 28 EU member states at 7.45 a.m. ET.

