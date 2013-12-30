FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain retail sales jump 1.9 percent in November
December 30, 2013 / 8:24 AM / 4 years ago

Spain retail sales jump 1.9 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks at jewellery in a shop window in central Barcelona October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain retail sales rose 1.9 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in November, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Monday, after registering a revised fall of 0.3 percent in October.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012.

Sales of food, personal items and household items all rose in November compared with the same month last year, and all kinds of retailers, from small chains to large-format stores, saw stronger sales, INE reported.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
