FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
With Spanish polls, politician 'pooper' figures popular
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 21, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

With Spanish polls, politician 'pooper' figures popular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA - “Caganer”, or pooper, figurines have long been popular in Catalan Christmas markets. And with this year’s Spanish elections, it was “caganer” political figurines that were highly in demand.

The small statuettes of the four main candidates have been selling well, with figurines of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and anti-austerity Podemos party leader, Pablo Iglesias especially popular, according to sellers.

The “caganer” figurines, which also feature celebrities as well as international politicians, are traditionally included in nativity scenes across Catalonia and other areas with Catalan culture. The traditional “caganer” is a figurine of a peasant in a red beret and a white shirt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.