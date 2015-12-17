Spanish firms fret over hiring costs in election run-up

MADRID (Reuters) - Elba Leandro is keen to hire more staff for her flourishing spa business in Tenerife, but she’s just not sure how soon she can afford the high welfare costs that adding to her 60-strong workforce will entail.

It’s an economic dilemma she shares with party leaders across Spain’s political spectrum who, in campaigning for Sunday’s national elections, have each sought to convince voters that they hold the key to cutting a stubbornly high unemployment rate.

In spite of an economic revival and labour reforms that have allowed companies to cut wages and made it cheaper to lay off staff, Leandro and many other small businesses say they are still held back by the social security bills they pay on top of salaries.

“It’s so expensive, we’ve got to be careful,” she said, adding that if these costs were whittled down, Spawellplus could maybe risk setting up more than one centre at a time, as hotels on the Canarian island increasingly seek out her services.

None of the parties contesting what promises to be a closely fought election want to risk depleting the welfare system, which provides social benefits and is fed by taxes on employers. Despite Spain having exited a double-dip recession, this welfare pot is sinking deeper into deficit.

But leaving firms’ social costs unchanged - as envisioned by the four main parties - might make it harder to create the 2.7 million jobs Spain still needs to get back to 2007 employment levels.

For the main opposition Socialists and anti-austerity newcomer party Podemos, fostering demand is key. Business-friendly Ciudadanos, also recently formed, proposes a different labour market reform centred on eradicating temporary jobs with a one-size-fits-all contract.

All three parties plan for more flexible, income-adjusted social security rates for the self-employed that would benefit those earning less.

Leandro declined to say who she will vote for.

But a survey of 1,800 of small business owners, upon whom which Spain’s economy relies disproportionately, suggests companies could be drawn to parties offering to help offset their hiring costs.

According to the survey, by consultancy Sage, the two top measures such firms are seeking from the next government are better access to financing and subsidies for hiring.

That many might favour the governing centre-right People’s Party (PP), which is expected to win Sunday’s ballot but fall short of an overall majority.

The PP has introduced such subsidies on social security for permanent contracts, a policy Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has promised to prolong.

Ciudadanos also wants to offer social security discounts to the companies that fire the least staff.

TOXIC COMBINATION

Cooks work inside a kitchen of a restaurant belonging to the owner of the JC Rooms brand in Madrid, Spain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Social security contributions paid by Spanish employers amount to a minimum 30 percent of an employee’s salary. That is far higher than the 17 percent global average, according to consultancy KPMG, but below the rates in Belgium, Italy and France.

But Spain has something these EU states don‘t: a toxic combination of much higher unemployment and low productivity, which makes companies less inclined to cough up to hire low-skilled workers.

Small - and hence especially cost-sensitive - firms with nine or fewer employees account for more than 40 percent of Spain’s economic output, compared to closer to 20 percent in Germany or Britain, a study by think-tank Fedea showed.

Carpenter Arcangel Motos, who employs three people at his door and window fitting firm Eurovent Valera near the town of Cuenca, said he might be interested in the PP’s social security discount scheme, as business picks up.

For now, he’s holding back on hiring a fourth person, “(but) let’s see after the election,” said Motos, also a former PP village mayor.

Spanish employers rely more on temporary contracts than their euro zone peers, another drag on productivity that has meant a nascent jobs recovery has been primarily fuelled by unsecure employment.

All the parties say they want to address this issue and help small companies offer better training for their workforce.

“I‘D LOVE TO HIRE YOU”

The PP’s social security discounts may well have boosted job creation, but the evidence suggests more reforms are needed. Only one in six of the 595,000 new hires on permanent contracts between March and September were due to the PP measure, according to a European Commission review.

Reducing companies’ costs could in theory help address some of the imbalances and inequalities that parties want to fix.

Leandro at Spawellplus said she had no room to increase salaries in part because of the high welfare bill, though she tries to incentivise staff with commissions.

At Neuroped, a clinic on the outskirts of Madrid that treats children and young adults with brain disorders, more than half the staff are self-employed collaborators, helping to cut social security cost.

Monica Zumarraga, who co-founded the clinic with her neuropsychologist sister in 2013, acknowledges some freelancers might welcome the safety net of a contract.

“If (social security) costs were lower we’d maybe consider another formula,” she said.

Adrian Suarez, who along with his uncle manages four hotels in Madrid under the JC Rooms brand, is more convinced than ever that he needs a sales department after taking on an apprentice for a month.

But he says that’s not an option right now. “I told (the sales apprentice) ‘I’d love to hire you.’ But I’d overshoot on costs.”