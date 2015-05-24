FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PP wins Madrid election but could lose city: official results
May 24, 2015 / 9:44 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's PP wins Madrid election but could lose city: official results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s ruling People’s Party (PP) has won the municipal election in the country’s capital Madrid but it could lose control of the city council for the first time since 1991, official data with 97 percent of the votes counted showed.

The PP grabbed 21 seats in the 57-strong local assembly, closely followed by Podemos-backed coalition Ahora Madrid (“Madrid Now”) with 20 seats while the Socialists came third with 9 seats.

Ahora Madrid could form a left-wing coalition with the Socialists to get an absolute majority.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

