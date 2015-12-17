FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PM Rajoy punched in face on election walkabout
December 17, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's PM Rajoy punched in face on election walkabout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was punched in the face during a campaign event for Sunday’s general election in his home region of Galicia on Wednesday, TV footage showed.

The prime minister, 60, was unhurt, a People’s Party spokesman said, but Rajoy appeared later with a deep red mark on his face.

A young man punched Rajoy hard on the side of his head, knocking his glasses off, as he walked through the town of Pontevedra. The young man, a minor, was subsequently arrested, police confirmed separately.

Rajoy sent a message on Twitter, thanking his supporters and reassuring the public.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a campaign rally in Cangas de Onis, northern Spain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

“I‘m fine, and on the way to a rally in Coruna,” he said.

The aggressor had been standing next to Rajoy when he suddenly struck out, catching the premier by surprise.

Rival candidates also sent messages of support via text, the Ciudadanos party said.

Rajoy’s ruling People’s Party is expected to win the election, even though it has presided over one of the worst economic slumps in decades. But it may short of the parliamentary majority it has enjoyed since 2011.

Spain has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the European Union, with almost half of all job-seekers under 25 unable to find work.

Reporting By Julien Toyer and Victor Tuda,; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Larry King and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
