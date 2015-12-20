Spain's acting PM Rajoy says will try to form government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he would try to form an administration, adding the country needed a stable government that would build on work carried out over the past four years by his center-right People’s Party (PP).

Rajoy, speaking from a balcony of party headquarters in central Madrid to cheering supporters, said the days following elections in which no party got an absolute majority would not be easy and pacts would need to be made.