Spain's acting PM Rajoy says will try to form government
#World News
December 20, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's acting PM Rajoy says will try to form government

Spain's Prime Minister and Popular Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy reacts at the party headquarters after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he would try to form an administration, adding the country needed a stable government that would build on work carried out over the past four years by his center-right People’s Party (PP).

Rajoy, speaking from a balcony of party headquarters in central Madrid to cheering supporters, said the days following elections in which no party got an absolute majority would not be easy and pacts would need to be made.

Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
