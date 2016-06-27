Spain's Rajoy should quickly form government, socialist official says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain should quickly have a government headed by current caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a senior socialist official said on Monday, suggesting a change in stance from the left-wing party which had until now rejected this option.

"I believe that, as soon as possible, we should have a government of Mariano Rajoy," Guillermo Fernandez Vara, the president of the Extremadura region and an important voice within the socialist party's leadership team told Onda Cero radio. That's what voters have told us and that's what we have to do."