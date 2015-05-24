FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's ruling PP gets worst result for 20 years in municipal elections
May 24, 2015 / 9:04 PM / in 2 years

Spain's ruling PP gets worst result for 20 years in municipal elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s ruling People’s Party is on course to get its worst result in countrywide municipal elections since 1991, official data with 80 percent of the votes counted showed on Sunday.

The PP would remain the most voted party nationally with 26.5 percent of the votes, about 10 percentage points less than in the previous elections in 2011, while the opposition Socialists would come a close second with 25.5 percent, the preliminary results showed.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

