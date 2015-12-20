FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turnout in Spain election inches up from 2011 levels at 1700 GMT
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Turnout in Spain election inches up from 2011 levels at 1700 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain’s general election reached 58.36 percent at 1700 GMT on Sunday, according to the second official reading announced by the government, compared to 57.65 percent at the same time during the last ballot in November.

Participation was expected to top that of the last election as four parties vie for power, with newcomer forces likely to make gains and shake up a two-party system traditionally dominated by the mainstream conservatives and Socialists.

The election’s first exit polls are expected to be announced at around 1900 GMT.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.