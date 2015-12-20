Left bloc ahead in Spain's general election: official data

MADRID (Reuters) - A bloc of several left-wing parties was seen coming close to an absolute majority in Spain’s general election on Sunday, official data with 90 percent of the votes counted showed.

Left wing parties, including the Socialists, anti-austerity Podemos, former communists Izquierda Unida and two other regional groups would jointly total 175 seats, just below the 176 mark for an absolute majority.

The ruling conservative People’s Party (PP) would get 121 seats while Ciudadanos, often seen as a potential coalition partner for the PP, would garner 39 seats.