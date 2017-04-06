FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Basque separatists ETA says will disarm on April 8: BBC
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 4 months ago

Basque separatists ETA says will disarm on April 8: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Basque separatist group ETA said it will fully disarm on April 8 after the Basque parliament asked it to disarm as soon as possible, the BBC reported, citing a letter from ETA.

The group said its members will hand over their weapons on Saturday, but added that "the enemies of peace" might block the process.

ETA declared the end of its 40-year bid to establish an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France in 2011 but has handed over only part of its weapons cache to authorities.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

