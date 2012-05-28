FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France arrests suspected Basque separatist leader
#World News
May 28, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

France arrests suspected Basque separatist leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The suspected military leader of Basque separatist group ETA was arrested in southwestern France on Sunday, along with an alleged accomplice, Spain’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said Oroitz Gurruchaga Gogorza, along with his partner Xabier Aramburu, was recruiting new members to join the armed militant group that is responsible for killing more than 850 people in shootings and bombings over the past half century.

ETA, whose aim is to achieve an independent Basque homeland in the area spanning northern Spain and southern France, declared a permanent ceasefire last year but the group has yet to surrender its weapons and fully disband.

Gurruchaga and Aramburu were armed and travelling in a stolen car with fake licence plates when they were arrested on Sunday in Cauna, Spanish authorities said.

Reporting by Teresa Larraz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alison Williams

