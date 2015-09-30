Basque group ETA says arrests endanger military dismantling

MADRID (Reuters) - Armed Basque separatist group ETA said on Wednesday the recent arrest of two of its members was making it more difficult to complete the dismantling of its remaining weapons and explosives.

Spanish and French police arrested the two leaders of the group last week. Spain’s Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz said at the time the arrests meant those responsible for the management of ETA’s arms stash were no longer at large.

ETA, which was formed in the late 1950s during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, called a unilateral ceasefire in 2011 and pledged to turn in its weapons.

In a statement dated Sept. 27 and published on Wednesday on the website of Basque newspaper Gara, the group said it maintained those commitments but that recent police operations could harm the peace process.

“(ETA) must warn about the severity of the attacks against the solution process because, among other things, the (French and Spanish) states are interfering with the orderly nature of the weapon destructions and explosive dismantling,” the statement read.

The nationalist group, which the Spanish government says has killed more than 800 people, has been severely weakened in recent years by the arrests of hundreds of its members and seizures of its weapons.