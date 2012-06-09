FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup ends call to discuss Spanish rescue package: spokesman
#Business News
June 9, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Eurogroup ends call to discuss Spanish rescue package: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A euro zone conference call to discuss a rescue of Spain’s banks ended after 2-1/2 hours on Saturday and a spokesman for Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a statement would be issued after the Spanish government has spoken.

Spain’s finance minister is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1930 CET (1730 GMT).

One source said that Spain had not formally requested aid from its euro zone partners, but would “more than likely do so in the coming days”, once an audit of its banking sector showing more precisely what its capital needs are is completed.

That audit is expected by June 21.

Earlier sources told Reuters that euro zone finance ministers had agreed that up to 100 billion euros could be released to Spain if it requests, although they emphasized that was an upper limit, not an indication of the amount Spain needs.

Writing by Luke Baker

