FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU orders Spain to recover corporate tax breaks from acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 15, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU orders Spain to recover corporate tax breaks from acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Santander bank's new chairwoman Ana Botin speaks during the bank's extraordinary general meeting in Santander, northern Spain, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish companies which got tax breaks when they bought indirect stakes in firms overseas will have to repay the money, the European Commission said on Wednesday, adding the benefits breached European Union rules on state aid.

Spain adopted a new scheme in March 2012 allowing companies to deduct from corporate tax bills the “goodwill” related to indirect purchases of foreign shareholdings -- the acquisition of a stake in a firm by buying shares in a parent company.

Goodwill is the difference between the price of an acquisition and the value of the target’s tangible assets.

Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC), energy company Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) would be among those affected by the Commission’s ruling, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It is not clear, however, how much money is at stake. In the case of Telefonica and Iberdrola, the amounts would come to tens of millions of euros, two sources familiar with the situation said. The companies, as well as Santander, declined to comment.

Banco Sabadell estimated in a recent research note that Telefonica’s bill would come to between 30 million and 40 million euros ($38-51 million).

“I am not in a position to talk about sums or the beneficiaries. It is for the Spanish government to give us that information and to tell us how many beneficiaries there are,” European Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Robert Hetz, Jesus Aguado and Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.