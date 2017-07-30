FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 7:20 AM / in 18 minutes

Thousands evacuated from Barcelona festival after stage fire

1 Min Read

Smoke is seen rising from flames engulfing the stage after a fire broke out at Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival in Barcelona, Spain July 29, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Alex Prim Lopez via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - More than 22,000 people were evacuated from an electronic music festival in Barcelona on Saturday night after a huge fire broke out on one of the stages during a sequence of the show involving fireworks, emergency services said.

They said no one was injured.

Footage circulated on social media showed big flames leaping from the stage, creating big plumes of black smoke in front of a crowd.

The festival, known as "Tomorrowland", was taking place just north of Barcelona, in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, the first time it has been held in Spain. The festival has previously been held in Belgium.

Reporting by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman

