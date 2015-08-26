FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Party-goers hurl tonnes of tomatoes in Spanish festival
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 26, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Party-goers hurl tonnes of tomatoes in Spanish festival

Silvio Castellanos

1 Min Read

Revelers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BUNOL, Spain (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of festival-goers hurled 170 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the massive food fight in the small town of Bunol in eastern Spain.

Spaniards and tourists from around the world, some wearing goggles to protect their eyes from the flying fruit, crammed the narrow streets to smear each other with seven truckloads of squashed tomatoes.

“It’s crazy, like a massive orgy of tomatoes and people,” said Evaran James, a 30-year-old from Australia.

Houses and shops draped covers over their facades to protect them from the red juice and pulp.

The ‘Tomatina’ fight originates from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945. The event, banned for a time during the 1950s at the height of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, has drawn a huge international following in recent years.

Writing By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.