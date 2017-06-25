More than 700 people were evacuated from homes, campsites and hotels due to the threat from a forest fire in southern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.

Like much of Spain, the area near Huelva is on high alert for forest fires because of a heat wave. Last week, 63 people died in a forest fire in neighboring Portugal.The blaze in southern Spain was detected on Saturday night in the Moguer area near Huelva and is being treated as a level 1 - or maximum threat - by emergency services.

By 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Sunday emergency services had deployed 11 planes, 10 helicopters and dozens of land vehicles against the flames in a joint military-civilian operation.

Around 750 people were in local rescue centers, according to the emergency services. Some residents had already been allowed to return to their properties.

(Reporting by Sam Edwards in Barcelona and Rodrigo de Miguel in Madrid; editing by Mark Heinrich)