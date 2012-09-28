FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven killed in flash floods in southern Spain
#World News
September 28, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Seven killed in flash floods in southern Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman cleans the entrance of her home of mud after heavy rain in the neighborhood of Santa Amalia in Alhaurin de la Torre, near Malaga southern Spain September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and hundreds evacuated after flash floods caused by torrential rain swept through the southern Spanish regions of Andalucia and Murcia, emergency services said on Friday.

Roads were closed and some public transport was disrupted after heavy rains that started early on Friday, flooding streets and homes after months of drought.

Four of the victims were in the coastal provinces of Malaga and Almeria, which are both popular tourist destinations.

Reporting By Teresa Medrano; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
