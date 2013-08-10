Spanish, French police bust Chinese illegal immigration ring

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish and French police arrested 75 members of a gang suspected of smuggling Chinese citizens into Europe and the United States, Spain’s interior ministry said on Saturday.

Of the total, 51 were arrested in Spain - including two believed to be the heads of the Barcelona-based people smuggling organisation in Europe - and the other 24 in France.

The gang is accused of offering false passports for between 40,000 and 50,000 euros ($53,000-$67,000). Some of the immigrants ended up in the sex trade, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)