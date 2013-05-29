Spain adds to pressure on oil majors with price probe

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s anti-trust watchdog is investigating whether oil firms including Repsol (REP.MC), BP (BP.L) and Cepsa colluded to raise fuel prices, adding to high-profile investigations into oil pricing across Europe.

Competition regulator CNC said on Wednesday it had been keeping watch on the oil sector since finding a significant rise in fuel prices, with general levels of pre-tax fuel prices higher than those registered in neighbouring countries.

The move follows a report from energy regulator CNE earlier this month that showed oil majors Repsol (REP.MC), BP (BP.L) and Cepsa hiked fuel prices to protect profits during a period of weak demand due to a prolonged recession.

The Spanish issues are independent of a European Commission investigation which has seen the offices of oil majors BP, Shell and Statoil as well as pricing agency Platt’s searched on suspicions that oil, refined products and ethanol prices could have been manipulated.

The Spanish Association of Oil Product Operators (AOP) has said profit margins have not risen so far this year, it just looks like they have because of changes to how costs are booked.

CNC’s initial investigation will determine whether or not it looks further into possible anti-competitive practices and does not imply wrong-doing, the watchdog said.

If found guilty, it said the companies could be fined up to 10 percent of total sales in Spain in the preceding financial year.

Repsol and Cepsa declined to comment. BP representatives in Spain were not immediately available to comment.

Spain has been struggling to strike a balance between higher taxes, aimed at meeting European Union demands to cut its large public deficit, and keeping inflation under control.

If oil companies were to reduce fuel prices, Madrid could have more room to increase taxes without hurting cash-strapped consumers battling high unemployment and dire economic growth prospects.

On Wednesday, the EU extended Spain’s deadline to meet its budget deficit goal but said the country should review its tax system by March, 2014, including exploring additional measures in environmental taxation, particularly in fuel taxes.