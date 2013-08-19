FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels to send mission to Gibraltar as tensions simmer
#World News
August 19, 2013 / 2:39 PM / in 4 years

Brussels to send mission to Gibraltar as tensions simmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (C) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (top) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, south of Spain August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it would send a fact-finding mission to Gibraltar to help defuse tensions over the Mediterranean enclave between Britain and Spain.

The creation of an artificial reef off Gibraltar has triggered protests from Spanish fishermen who say it blocks their access to some waters. Spain has toughened its border checks, leading to long queues for workers and tourists.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso spoke over the phone and agreed the Commission would send a fact-finding mission “as soon as possible” to investigate border control.

“President Barroso expressed his hope that Spain and the UK will address these matters in a way that is in line with their common membership in the EU,” the Commission added in a statement.

Early on Monday, British warships arrived in Gibraltar for scheduled exercises.

Although British, Spanish and Gibraltarian authorities have said the navy’s arrival at the British overseas territory was long-scheduled, some in Spain see it as provocative.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
