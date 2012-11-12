Unequal finance costs in EU largest risk to Spain growth: minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Differences in financing costs between European countries represent the largest risk to Spain’s growth outlook, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in Brussels on Monday.

“Just like other vulnerable periphery countries in the euro, we need a normalization of economic financing conditions,” de Guindos said.

“We can’t have a situation where a small Spanish company has far higher financing costs than a company in central Europe.” (Reporting By Paul Day, writing by Sarah Morris, editing Nigel Davies)