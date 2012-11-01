FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Three girls die in crush at Madrid Halloween party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - An apparent stampede at a public Halloween party in Madrid early on Thursday left three girls dead and two others in critical condition, emergency services in the Spanish capital said.

It was not immediately known what caused the crush of people at the party, which featured electronic music and was held at the Madrid Arena in the west of the city.

“Two of the girls died there and one died later in hospital,” a spokesman said.

“There was a human crush at the only exit they had because the others were sealed off,” a partygoer identified as Sandra told Cadena Ser radio.

The incident recalled a mass panic at the German music festival Love Parade that killed 19 people in July 2010.

Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Mark Heinrich

