FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
How Spain’s social housing imploded
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

How Spain’s social housing imploded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Social housing in Spain is not generous.

Rented social housing makes up just 2 percent of all residential property compared with 18 percent in Britain and 17 percent in France, according to the European Federation of Public, Cooperative and Social Housing.

The country’s investment in social housing is just 0.79 percent of Gross Domestic Product, about half the European average, according to Human Rights Watch.

Rather than offer subsidies to help people rent cheaply, Spain’s government has focused on helping people to buy. Social

housing tenants have typically rented for around 10 years and then been given the option to buy.

The property crash has torpedoed that policy. Rent-to-buy agreements set the purchase price at the start of the rental lease. When prices rise, that works. But any flats coming up for sale now were priced at the height of the boom. Today’s buyers would likely pay above a property’s current market value.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Edited by Sara Ledwith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.