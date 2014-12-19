FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine migrants drown off the coast of Morocco
December 19, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Nine migrants drown off the coast of Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Moroccan rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine migrants who drowned off the coast of Tangier and rescued another 21 who were trying to reach Spain on a small craft, Spanish authorities said on Friday.

Three infants were among the dead, Spanish media said.

Tens of thousands of migrants make the dangerous journey from North Africa to Europe every year, often in crowded, unseaworthy boats. Hundreds die in the attempt.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Ralph Boulton

