Nine migrants drown off the coast of Morocco

MADRID (Reuters) - Moroccan rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine migrants who drowned off the coast of Tangier and rescued another 21 who were trying to reach Spain on a small craft, Spanish authorities said on Friday.

Three infants were among the dead, Spanish media said.

Tens of thousands of migrants make the dangerous journey from North Africa to Europe every year, often in crowded, unseaworthy boats. Hundreds die in the attempt.