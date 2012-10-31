FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's airport operator, unions agree on layoff plan
October 31, 2012

Spain's airport operator, unions agree on layoff plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with unions to offer voluntary redundancy to more than 10 percent of its workforce.

The plan, which could lead to the lay off as many as 1,600 workers, aims to increase the airport network efficiency and will be fully financed by the operator, Aena said.

Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union at 25.8 percent in September, according to official data, while its battered economy is expected to remain in recession well into next year.

Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Michael Roddy

