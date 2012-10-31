Spain's airport operator, unions agree on layoff plan

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with unions to offer voluntary redundancy to more than 10 percent of its workforce.

The plan, which could lead to the lay off as many as 1,600 workers, aims to increase the airport network efficiency and will be fully financed by the operator, Aena said.

Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union at 25.8 percent in September, according to official data, while its battered economy is expected to remain in recession well into next year.