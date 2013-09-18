FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish city seeks mystery buyer of $6 million lottery ticket
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 18, 2013 / 10:48 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish city seeks mystery buyer of $6 million lottery ticket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Spain (Reuters) - The Spanish city of Coruna has begun a search for the person who missed out on 4.7 million euros ($6.3 million) by buying a winning lottery ticket but leaving it behind in the shop.

The winning ticket for June 30, 2012, was discovered by the owner of the lottery shop who, after keeping it for a year in the lost and found box, decided to scan it before throwing it away.

Shop owner Manuel Reija told a Galician TV station: “I couldn’t believe it the first time I checked the ticket so I checked it again just in case there was a computer error. I was standing up but I had to sit. I almost broke the chair.”

Reija will get to keep the money if no one responds to a notice on the website of Coruna’s town hall urging the winner to come forward. Claimants have been told to expect tough checks. ($1 = 0.7491 euros)

Reporting by Anna Valderrama; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.