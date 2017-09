Madrid - Spanish illusionist Jorge Blass is incorporating a new kind of magic into his act by using technology and social media to entertain crowds during his shows.

In addition to card tricks and sawing his assistant in half, Blass, 35, also serves a glass of water from his tablet and makes a pizza delivery man magically appear after placing an order on his iPad.

His Palabra de Mago (Magician’s Word) show, which opened on March 16 at Madrid’s Teatro de La Luz, will run for four weeks.