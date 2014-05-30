FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain busts cell suspected of sending militants abroad
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 30, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Spain busts cell suspected of sending militants abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested six militants from an international Islamist cell suspected of recruiting fighters and sending them off to Mali and Libya, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A Spanish militant who returned to Spain after attending training camps run by MUJAO (Movement for Unification and Jihad in West Africa) in Mali was among those arrested in an operation that is still running, the Spanish government said.

Spanish and Moroccan authorities broke up a similar cell in March that was sending fighters to conflict zones such as Syria.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.