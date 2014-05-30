Spain busts cell suspected of sending militants abroad

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested six militants from an international Islamist cell suspected of recruiting fighters and sending them off to Mali and Libya, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A Spanish militant who returned to Spain after attending training camps run by MUJAO (Movement for Unification and Jihad in West Africa) in Mali was among those arrested in an operation that is still running, the Spanish government said.

Spanish and Moroccan authorities broke up a similar cell in March that was sending fighters to conflict zones such as Syria.