Spain treasury minister urges ECB action on markets

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s treasury minister urged the European Central Bank on Monday to respond firmly to market pressures, after a Greek election did little to soothe investor concern about the spread of the debt crisis, pushing Spanish bond yields to their highest since the inception of the euro.

“The ECB must respond firmly, with reliability, to these market pressures that are still trying to derail the joint euro project,” Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told the Spanish Senate during a budget hearing.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Spanish bonds rose by more than 20 basis points on the day to hit 7.138 percent by 0642 EDT, their highest since the launch of the euro in 1999, having gained a full percentage point this month alone.