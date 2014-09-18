FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Almaraz I nuclear power station stopped after pressure drop: regulator
September 18, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Almaraz I nuclear power station stopped after pressure drop: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s 1,000-MW Almaraz I nuclear power station was automatically shut down late on Wednesday after the protection system was triggered by a pressure drop in the reactor, the Nuclear Security Council reported.

The cause of the pressure drop has been identified and, for the moment, the plant remains offline and secure, the regulator said.

The halt in production has had no safety implications for the staff or public and has been classified as a Level 0 event in the International Nuclear Event Scale (INES), the council said.

The plant is jointly owned by Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Joseph Radford

