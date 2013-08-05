Spanish paedophile pardoned in Morocco arrested in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested a convicted paedophile who was pardoned by Morocco’s King Mohamed VI last week, a source at Spain’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Daniel Galvan Vina, who was serving a 30-year sentence in Morocco and was among 48 jailed Spaniards pardoned at the request of Spain’s King Juan Carlos, was arrested in the south-eastern region of Murcia.

He will be taken to Madrid where one of Spain’s top courts will handle the judicial proceedings, according to the source.

Morocco’s interior ministry confirmed in a statement, Galvan has been arrested in Murcia, southern Spain, after the North African kingdom had issued an international arrest warrant against him.

The pardon was revoked by King Mohamed VI on Sunday following a protest in front of parliament on Friday over the decision to release Galvan, who had raped and filmed at least 11 children aged four to 15.

The king has promised an investigation into Galvan’s release and said he did not know the gravity of the paedophile’s offences when the royal pardon was issued.

Morocco’s royal palace said it had fired prisons chief Hafid Ben Hachem, one of the oldest pillars of the Moroccan regime who had served King Mohamed VI and his father Hassan II.

The Moroccan justice ministry said earlier on Monday it was sending two high officers to Spain on Tuesday to discuss the matter with their counterparts in the Spanish ministry.