Spain's deputy PM says does not rule out pension adjustments
September 25, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's deputy PM says does not rule out pension adjustments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria reiterated on Tuesday in an interview that the government did not rule out making adjustments to the pension system as a last resort to help meet its public deficit cutting objectives.

Speaking on Cadena Ser radio station she also said the 18 billion euro ($23.25 billion) liquidity fund set up to help give the country’s 17 autonomous region access to credit would be operating this week. ($1 = 0.7743 euros)

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Tracy Rucinski; writing Nigel Davies

