Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) takes his oath during a ceremony at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Diaz/POOL

MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refreshed his cabinet for a new era of minority government on Thursday, bringing in six new faces and handing an expanded role to Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who has a key budget-coordinating role with Brussels.

The new, younger 13-member cabinet includes five women and gives a new role to Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, who will take charge of relations with Spain's autonomous regions at a time when the wealthy northeastern Catalonia region plans an independence referendum.

The Conservative Rajoy won a parliamentary confidence vote on Saturday, taking power after two indecisive elections that led to 10 months of political paralysis.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White)