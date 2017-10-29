FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan independence parties seen losing parliamentary majority in election: poll
#World News
October 29, 2017 / 9:05 AM / in 37 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan independence parties are seen as losing their parliamentary majority in an election, according to a poll published on Sunday, though the wafer-thin margin between the two sides predicts a hard-fought campaign to December’s ballot.

Pro-unity demonstrators wave the Spanish and Catalan flags as they gather in Barcelona, Spain, October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The poll was taken from last Monday to Thursday, just as Spain’s central government was preparing to take control of the restive region, which then made a unilateral declaration of independence on Friday.

Pro-independence parties were seen as taking 42.5 percent of the vote while anti-independence parties would win 43.4 percent, according to the poll of some 1,000 people surveyed by Sigma Dos and published in the anti-independence newspaper El Mundo.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
