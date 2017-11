MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-Catalonia independence parties will win the regional election in December but are unlikely to take a parliamentary majority, a survey published in La Vanguardia showed on Sunday.

A couple wearing Esteladas (Catalan Separatist flag) as capes walk by the street as they leave a protest in support of the members of the dismissed Catalan cabinet after a Spanish judge ordered the former Catalan leaders to be remanded in custody pending an investigation into Catalonia's independence push, in Barcelona, Spain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

According to the GAD3 poll of 1,233 people between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, pro-independence parties ERC, PDECat and CUP would win the election with between 66 and 69 seats in the 135-seat parliament.