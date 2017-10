MADRID (Reuters) - One of the priorities for Spain’s government is restoring “normality and legality” in the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told parliament on Wednesday.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is applauded by his fellow People's Party (PP) deputies during the weekly cabinet control session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 25,2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Catalonia is facing direct rule from Madrid from Friday, due to an independence bid which Spanish courts have ruled contravenes the country’s 1978 constitution.