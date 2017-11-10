FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan parliament speaker pays bail, to be released from prison: court
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Catalan parliament speaker pays bail, to be released from prison: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament’s speaker paid bail of 150,000 euros ($174,780.00) on Friday and will be released from prison after one night there, a Spanish court said.

Carme Forcadell, Speaker of the Catalan parliament, arrives to Spain's Supreme Court before she was remanded in custody pending payment of a 150,000-euro bail, in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Carme Forcadell was among six regional lawmakers summoned before Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday over their role in the region’s banned independence drive. The other five were released on Thursday, four of them on bail.

The court said in statement that it had received Forcadell’s bail payment and an official would go to the prison to release her.

Reporting by Alba Asenjo; Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
